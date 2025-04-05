New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Two men were stabbed to death allegedly after a quarrel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (33), who worked as a welder, and Rahul (32), a bad character (BC) of Nabi Karim police station, they said, adding that the accused, Puneet (30) has been arrested.

The incident was reported around 2 pm from Chinot Basti.

According to the police, Ankit was having an affair with Puneet's wife due to which the couple had been separated for over a year.

Today, Puneet along with Rahul went to confront Ankit about the matter. A quarrel ensued between them which escalated, leading to the stabbing incident, they said.

Besides Ankit, Rahul also got injured in the altercation. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police said.

"Puneet, who drives an auto-rickshaw, was angry with Ankit over the affair. They both were neighbour," an officer said.

Puneet has two daughters, he said, adding that a case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

