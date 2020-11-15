Noida (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday for allegedly selling firecrackers despite a ban on their sale or use in Delhi-NCR, police said.

A sack and a carton full of firecrackers estimated to be around Rs 1 lakh were also seized from their possession, the police said.

"The accused were held for illegally selling firecrackers from Mamura Chowk in Sector 66, under Phase 3 police station limits," a police spokesperson said.

The men have been identified as Hari Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both natives of Madhepura in Bihar and residents of Mamura, the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, the police said.

On Saturday as Diwali celebrations were going on, five people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on similar charges, according to officials.

Noida and Greater Noida are among the cities in the National Capital Region where the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale or use of firecrackers in view of the worsening air quality in the region.

