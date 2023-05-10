Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition, including an IED, from their possession, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs that two suspected individuals were present near the Saidpora Bypass area in Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During the operation, two individuals trying to run away in an attempt to break the cordon were apprehended, he said.

They were identified as Kaiser Manzoor Mir, a resident of Behl Mohalla Saidpora, and Muzaffar Majeed Mir, a resident of Shalpora, Brat Kalan, the spokesman said.

During questioning, both arrested persons confessed that they were working as associates for local active terrorist Bilal Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan, Sopore, who is linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds, an IED and two hand grenades, were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

