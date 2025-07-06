Imphal, Jul 6 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants, including a woman, belonging to a proscribed outfit in Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal West districts, police said on Sunday.

During search operations, arms and explosives were recovered from various parts of Chandel district, a senior officer said.

A woman cadre of the banned Prepak (PRO) was apprehended from the Salungpham area in Thoubal on Saturday, while another member of the outfit was held from the Nagamapal area in Imphal West district, he said.

Intelligence-based search operations and cordons are being widely carried out to apprehend those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, the officer said.

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from different locations in Chandel district on Friday, he said.

The seized items include 12 rifles, four IEDs and four grenades, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

