Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Bilaspur police have arrested two more accused involved in the firing incident on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur from Haryana's Jhajjar, officials said on Thursday.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal said that the accused had been identified as Saurabh and Fandeh.

"On Wednesday, two more accused, Saurabh and Fandeh, were arrested. Two other accused, Kuldeep and Shishur, were also arrested," the Bilaspur Superintendent of Police told reporters.

The Bilaspur SP said that a total of seven people had been arrested in this case.

"A total of seven accused, including two shooters, have been arrested in this case," the SP said.

The Police teams remain on high alert, and efforts are being made to trace the remaining links in the conspiracy.

The Bilaspur Superintendent of Police confirmed the development and reiterated that the investigation was progressing swiftly.

Further investigation is underway.

This arrest marks a significant step in the investigation of the March 14 attack, when armed assailants opened fire on Bamber Thakur at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur, leaving the former MLA and his PSO injured.

Earlier on March 25, Bilaspur police arrested the second shooter involved in the firing incident on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district, was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday. The court has sent him to judicial custody till April 7.

Earlier, the police arrested Manjeet Nadda, Rohit Rana, Ritesh Sharma, and shooter Sagar. All are currently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, three more individuals have been summoned for questioning, and arrests are expected soon, police said.

Assailants shot at former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on the day of Holi, Thakur was admitted the at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. (ANI)

