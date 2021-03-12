Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Two more cases with South African strain have been detected in Karnataka, as the state reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities,taking the caseload to 9.58 lakh and the toll to 12,386, the Health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 545 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of positive cases, accounting for 526 infections

Cumulatively 9,58,417 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,386 deaths and 9,37,898 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 8,114 active cases, 7,989 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 125 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for two deaths, while the other three were from Bidar, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, two cases with South African strain were detected in Ballari, taking the total number of such cases in the state to three.

The two had come to Ballari from Dubai last week.

They were subjected to tests after they developed symptoms and tested positive, official sources said, adding they were undergoing necessary treatment and due contact tracing processes have been followed.

The first COVID-19 positive case with South Africa strain in the state was found in Shivamogga on March 10.

Among fresh cases, Kalaburagi followed Bengaluru Urban with 38, Tumakuru 36, Dakshina Kannada 35 and Kolar 30, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,10,181, followed by Mysuru 54,367 and Ballari 39,386.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,99,656, followed by Mysuru 53,144 and Ballari 38,686.

A total of over 1,96,44,839 samples have been tested so far, out of which 73,632 were tested on Friday alone. PTI

