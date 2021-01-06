Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Two UK returnees were among the over 6,300 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala as the state's infection count rose to 7.90 lakh on Wednesday.

The state registered 6,394 new cases and 5,110 recoveries while the active cases stood at 65,057, the government said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said two more returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm.

So far 43 people who had returned to the state from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 and six of them have been found with the new mutated strain of the virus, detected in the European nation recently, she said.

Samples of those who travelled from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 are examined at the National Institute of Virology in Pune to ascertain whether they carry the new strain.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 63,891 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.01 per cent.

So far, 82,24,781 samples have been sent for testing.

While the total cases mounted to 7,90,882 those who have recovered touched 7,22,421.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number 1,068 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode 729 and Pathanamthitta 666. Three other districts recorded more than 500 cases.

The toll mounted to 3,209 with 25 recent deaths being added to the tally on Wednesday.

Of the fresh positive cases, as many as 51 are health workers, 69 people had come from outside the state and 5,723 infected through contact.

A total of 1,92,085 people were under observation with 11,138 in hospitals across the state.

