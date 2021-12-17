Port Blair, Dec 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,700 as two more persons in the Union Territory tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

No new case was detected in the archipelago on Wednesday.

Two more patients were cured of the disease since December 16, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,568.

The Union Territory now has three active cases, the official said.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating to contain spread of the disease, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 5,82,471 people have been inoculated with 2,98,504 of them having received both doses of the vaccines. Of the total number of immunised people, 1,77,081 beneficiaries are in the 18-44 years age group.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.48 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent, he said.

