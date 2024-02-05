Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Two people, a forest guard and a home guard, were severely injured after being attacked by a rhino in the Ververi area at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Golaghat district, officials said.

The injured persons have been identified as Tonuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, told ANI that the incident took place near the Ververi area, where a rhino attacked them on Sunday evening while they were patrolling.

"The injured persons were referred to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for better diagnosis and treatment. They were posted at Borakata Anti-Poaching Camp," Sonali Ghosh said.

Earlier, a man was injured after being attacked by a rhino in the Difaloopathar area near Bokakhat on Saturday (February 3).

The Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Director said that, following the incident, the Forest Range Officer, Eastern Range, Agoratoli, had personally contacted the family members of the injured person.

"In light of the situation, we have pledged our support to the family and have committed to depositing six thousand rupees into their account... to assist with medical expenses," the Forest Range Officer, Eastern Range, Agoratoli, said.

In a similar incident, earlier on February 3, a person was injured after being attacked by a rhino in the Bokakhat area near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Golaghat district.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the Difaloopathar area of Bokakhat on Saturday when a rhino attacked a man in a paddy field.

Bidyut Borah, Range Officer of Agoratoli Forest Range, said that forest staff reached the area and rushed the injured to the hospital. (ANI)

