Rajouri (Jammu) [India], June 24, (ANI): Two people lost their lives and seven others were injured in a road accident involving a tempo traveller at Chingus on the Rajouri-Jammu National Highway 144. The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) in Rajouri for medical attention.

Dr. Shamim Ahmed Choudhary, who was present at the hospital where the injured were taken, confirmed the details.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dr. Choudhary said, "Seven injured have been brought to us, two were brought dead. Doctors and our team are attending to the injured." The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting investigations.

The injured passengers received emergency medical care to stabilise their condition. Further updates on the accident are awaited. (ANI)

