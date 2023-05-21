Palghar, May 21 (PTI) Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 3.68 lakh being smuggled in three cars into dry Gujarat from Palghar in Maharashtra was seized in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The operation was carried out after a tip off was received that one Azad Nasumuddin Hafez from Navsari in Gujarat was allegedly smuggling IMFL from Dhule in Maharashtra to the neighbouring state via Jawhar-Mokhada, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

"A trap was laid at Nilmati in Mokhada.At 3:30am. One car did not stop at the nakabandi spot but was chased down. Driver Amrutlal Dodeja was held after a brief chase, during which he tried to assault police. His questioning led to arrest of his associate Lalitkumar Sumad who was driving another liquor-laden car," the SP said.

"One more car was seized soon after. We recovered IMFL worth Rs 3.68 lakh, mobiles phones, They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act," he added.

