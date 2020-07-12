Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two people were injured after a leopard attacked them in a residential area in Thakurdwara, Moradabad.

In order to protect themselves, the locals also attacked the leopard, who was later taken to a veterinary hospital.

District Forest Officer Kanhaiya Patel informed that the leopard is likely to recover, and the condition of locals is also fine.

"We got information that a leopard attacked an elderly woman and her son. They sustained injuries on arms and legs during the attack, and they are out of danger now. We went and captured the animal. The animal will also recover. The leopard is two-year-old and is a female," said Patel.

"We were strolling and the leopard attacked us, and we made noise for help. Later the locals saved us. Our treatment is going on," said Murthu Lal, one of the victims. (ANI)

