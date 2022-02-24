Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Two persons were trapped in flash-floods in river Tawi in Jammu on Thursday, prompting police to launch a operation to rescue them, officials said.

They said police acted after Information was received at police station Bagh e Bahu regarding some people getting trapped in the flash-floods.

Also Read | Russian Soldiers Sent Flirty Messages to Ukrainian Women on Dating App: Report.

Special police teams were constituted which swung into action swiftly and put in strenuous efforts, along with the help of teams of SDRF Jammu, to rescue Nawab din and Julkha, they said.

The rescued persons were provided first aid and other necessary medical help, they said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Narendra Modi to Speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin Shortly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)