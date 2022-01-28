New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Biennial elections to 36 Legislative Council seats spread across 35 Local Authorities' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases on March 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The term of members is ending on March 7.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri Local Authorities' constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held, the EC said in a statement.

In phase one, 29 constituencies and in phase two, six constituencies will go for polls.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri Local Authorities' constituency, which has two members, will go for polls in phase 1. The notification for phase one of the poll to be held on March 3 will be issued on February 4, while notification for phase two of the poll on March 7 will be issued on February 10.

The counting will take place on March 12.

