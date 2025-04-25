Imphal, Apr 25 (PTI) Three persons including two police personnel of Manipur were arrested for their alleged involvement in a firing incident near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur district, an officer said.

Three rounds were fired from a white car near a CRPF camp close to the old DC Guest House on Thursday. The central force personnel on duty had also fired one round in the air as a retaliatory measure.

The car, however, fled from the spot which is near Churachandpur Medical College.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated into the incident, Churachandpur SP Prakhar Pandey said in a statement.

Security forces checked CCTV cameras and utilised ground intelligence sources to identify the car and arrest one of the accused.

After interrogating him, two police constables allegedly involved in the incident were also arrested.

The handgun used in the firing was also seized, the statement said.

Why they had fired, however, is not yet clear.

