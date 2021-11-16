Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Two policemen were killed and four others injured Tuesday when their official vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place at Drogzian village of Bufliaz area when the driver of one of the escort vehicles of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, lost control, the officials said.

They said six policemen were rescued in injured condition and were rushed to sub-district hospital in Surankote, where one of them was declared brought dead by the doctors and four others were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment.

One of the four injured policemen succumbed to his injuries at the Rajouri hospital, the officials said.

They said the police party led by SSP Poonch Vinod Kumar was returning from Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road where they had gone to provide security to the visiting Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer.

Langer along with Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet and SSP Poonch visited sub-division hospital in Surankote and enquired about the health of the injured policemen.

