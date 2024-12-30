Imphal, Dec 30 (PTI) Two militants belonging to the banned outfit PREPAK have been arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion, police said on Monday.

The two militants, identified as Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei (35) and Thokchom Amujao Singh (33), were nabbed from Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai on Sunday, a police officer said.

Three mobile phones and 12 demand letters have been seized from their possession, he added.

Meanwhile, security forces seized arms and ammunition during search operations in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, a police statement said.

An INSAS rifle, a 9mm pistol and a single-barrel rifle were seized in Muallam village in Churachandpur district on Saturday, it said.

A .303 rifle, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, seven improvised explosive devices, five hand grenades, and detonators were seized from Saivom village in Tengnoupal district on Friday, it added.

