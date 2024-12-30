Mumbai, December 30: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbourhood Raigad recently. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, December 27, at a beach in Korlai village of Raigad's Murud taluka. The accused, identified as Aaryan Kotkar, was arrested on Sunday, December 29, after being on the run for two days.

Minor Girl Lured to Fishing Boat by Accused

According to a report in The Times of India, the victim along with her younger brother and sister, had visited the beach in the afternoon on December 27. During the outing, the girl was on her way to answer nature's call when the accused allegedly lured her to a fishing boat. Post which, Kotkar allegedly raped the minor girl. After raping the victim, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Maharashtra Shocker: 54-Year-Old Cook Arrested for Killing 2 Minor Sisters After Sexual Assault in Pune City.

Accused Arrested After Being on Run for 2 Days

However, the victim, who sustained multiple injuries, narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which her father approached the police and filed a complaint. The police booked the accused under relevant sections of BNS and Pocso Act. Acting on the complaint, the police formed five teams to nab the accused, who was on the run. Finally, Kotkar was caught on Sunday. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kidnaps Lover’s Son From School, Kills and Throws Body in Abandoned Well in Sangamner; Later Dies by Suicide.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused is a resident of the same village and stays about 200 metres away from the survivor's house. He will be produced in court today. A police officer also said that the accused was arrested in the past in a physical assault case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).