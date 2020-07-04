Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after over three kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from their truck here, police said on Saturday.

Driver Vinod Kumar (28) and his helper Rachhpal Singh (29), both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were coming from Udhampur when their truck was checked at Jehda near Manwal Friday night, a police official said.

He said 3.2 kg of poppy straw was recovered from a polythene bag kept inside the cabin of the truck.

A case under NDPS Act was registered against the arrested persons and further investigation is on, the official said.

