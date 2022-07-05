Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police and one head constable of Rudawal police station of Bharatpur were suspended for allegedly beating up a man in a police station.

The victim accompanied a woman who had gone to the police station to register a criminal case on June 2. After a complaint was made to SP Bharatpur, the action was taken.

Also Read | Mumbai: Four Teens Steal Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh From Kalimata Temple in Dahisar, Arrested.

ASI Rajveer Singh and head constable Vijay Pal Singh were suspended on Monday. An inquiry was also ordered in the matter, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)