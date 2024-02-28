Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): At least two passengers have died and some were injured after being hit by a train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.

Two bodies have been recovered so far, the Deputy Commissioner said adding that the police, district administration team and railway officials have reached the spot and taking the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Anant Kumar said that the deceased were passengers who had got off near Kalajharia railway crossing and were run over by another local train.

"Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people have died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation and two bodies have been recovered so far," the SDO said.

Kumar also informed that a helpline number will be started soon so that family members of those who have been injured can contact for further information.

"We have requested to start a helpline number from the Railways. Family members of those who have been injured in the accident may contact," he said.

Medical supervisors has also been posted at all hospitals so that information can be collected from those who have been injured so that their family members can be informed, the SDO said.

"This will help us to inform the families of those who have been injured in the accident," Kumar said.

"The reason for the incident is yet to be determined...," he added.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta directed Jamtara Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon to conduct rescue operations and provide treatment to those injured.

Gupta directed the Civil Surgeon at Jamtara that there should be proper arrangements for treatment of those who have been injured and warned there should be no negligence in treatment.

In reaction to the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said in a post on 'X', "Saddened by the news of train accident near Kaljharia station of Jamtara. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief. The administration team is engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident." (ANI)

