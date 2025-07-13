Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two senior operators at Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) died after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas during routine inspection duty inside the refinery premises, officials confirmed on Saturday. The victims were found unconscious atop a tank platform and later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra (33), a native of Prayagraj, and Bijil Prasad (33), from Kerala. Both were experienced operators engaged in regular inspection duties when the incident occurred.

Police Commissioner of Mangaluru, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, stated that the workers were wearing safety masks during the inspection. However, a minor leakage of hydrogen sulfide gas was detected in the area, which is believed to have caused them to lose consciousness.

"They were rescued and shifted to a hospital, where they died during treatment. Minor hydrogen sulfide gas leakage was detected, and the workers inhaled the gas while inspecting the premises as part of their regular duties, wearing a mask," said Reddy.

He also confirmed that the leakage was contained promptly by the MRPL fire and safety team.

A case will be registered based on the statements of the victims' families, he added. (ANI)

