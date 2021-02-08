Noida (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Two men died allegedly of gunshot wounds following a fight between two groups of people over a land-related dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in Girdharpur village in the Badalpur police station area, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harish Chander said.

"The dispute was regarding a road stretch between the two groups. Both sides were issued notices by police over their fights earlier also," he said.

The deceased -- Amit and Salek -- belonged to the same side, while another man from the group, Prem, was also shot at and is hospitalised, according to the police.

They were attacked by accused Devendra and his supporters, the police added.

"Licensed firearms were used in the fight. Strict action will be taken against the accused and proceedings have been initiated to get their arm licenses cancelled," the DCP said.

Security has been strengthened in the village and an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident, he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused who are absconding.

