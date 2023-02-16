Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two skeletons were found in a charred SUV in the Loharu area of Bhiwani district on Thursday early morning, police said.

"Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8 am. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu DSP Jagat Singh More said.

After the information of the incident, the police team along with Forensic Science Laboratory officials reached the spot, he said.

"CCTV footage is being scrutinized on all the routes leading to the spot so that the truth can be ascertained," he said.

DSP further said that every aspect is being investigated with the help of the technical team of the FSL and other agencies. (ANI)

