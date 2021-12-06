Samhal (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here after two idols in Chamunda temple in Gunnaur area here were found damaged police said on Monday, suspecting it to be a result of failed theft bid.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that on Sunday night some unscrupulous elements damaged two idols in the temple. Initial probe suggested that it was done for theft, which could not take place, he said.

As a precautionary measure, police force has been deployed in the area and attempts are on to nab the accused, he said.

With the help of locals, news idols will be installed soon, the SP added.

One of the two idols were of Lord Hanuman and the other one was of a Goddess, police said. CORR ABN

