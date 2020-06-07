India News | Two Test Positive for Virus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said.

Also Read | HD Devegowda Likely to File Nomination for Rajya Sabha Election on June 9.

According to them, one of the new patients was a man who had returned to the Khatoli area recently.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades.

The other patient was a woman, who had gone to a doctor for the treatment of an ailment but was found infected with the virus.

Both patients have been shifted to a Muzaffarnagar medical college for treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)