New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Two undertrial prisoners of Delhi's Tihar Jail sustained injuries when they were attacked with sharp objects by fellow inmates in separate incidents, officials said on Tuesday.

Both the attacks took place in jail number 3.

Also Read | Meet Tanya Puri, a Professional Bridal Makeup Artist Who Has Taken Over the Beauty Industry With Her Impeccable Work.

On Sunday, inmate Vikas Dhull, who is lodged in a case of cheating, was attacked by Vikas Chopra using a surgical blade, a senior jail official said.

Dhull suffered injuries to the face. He was treated in jail and is stable now, the officials said.

Also Read | Selfie Turns Fatal As 36-Year-Old Man Drowns in Sea Off Kerala’s Azhimala Beach While Clicking Photos.

A day later, undertrial prisoner Vijay was attacked by fellow inmate Dinesh with a handmade sharp metal piece. He suffered injuries to the back and in the buttock area, and was shifted to DDU hospital, they said, adding that his condition is stable.

Vijay's statement was recorded, and a case registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Harinagar police station, a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)