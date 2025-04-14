New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch exchanged fire with wanted criminals in the Chhawla area, resulting in two of them being shot in the leg during the encounter on late Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch had set up a trap after receiving information that some criminals would be arriving in the area.

When the criminals showed up last night, the police asked them to surrender. However, instead of giving up, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In response, the police fired back and shot two of them in the legs.

The injured criminals were then arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Deepak Haddi and Kailash.

According to police, these two had shot and injured a policeman on March 27. Since then, the police had been looking for them.

The Crime Branch is continuing its investigation. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police arrested three members of an inter-state human trafficking syndicate and rescued a newborn baby boy aged 3-4 days.

The gang was involved in bringing infants from Gujarat and Rajasthan and supplying them to families in Delhi NCR. The arrested individuals have been identified as Yashmin (30), the wife of Md. Nadeem; Anjali (36), wife of Nitin Kumar; and Jitender (47), son of Late Dhanna Lal. Police said Anjali had been previously involved in a similar case.

The team of Special Staff, Dwarka, received input about a human trafficking network and developed the information further. Call detail records of more than 20 suspected numbers were examined, and a watch was kept on the suspects for about 20 days.

In another operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a desperate gangster of the notorious Manjit Mahal gang, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Dinesh alias Rajesh alias Mogli, a resident of Dariyapur Khurd village under Jaffarpur Kalan police station limits, was caught following a targeted operation based on secret information.

A cache of illegal arms was recovered from his possession, including a 9mm Beretta pistol, one CMP (Carbine Machine Pistol), 13 live rounds, and three empty cartridges.

According to Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, Manjit Mahal is an arch-rival of the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. In the wake of recent firing incidents in West Delhi, the movements of various gang members, particularly from the Manjit Mahal gang, had triggered heightened surveillance by the police. (ANI)

