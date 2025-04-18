Katihar, Apr 18 (PTI) Two women were arrested in Bihar's Katihar district for allegedly smuggling liquor, officials said on Friday.

The women, who are not muslims, had hidden the liquor under the burqas they were wearing, said Shubash Kumar Singh, an inspector of the Prohibition Excise & Registration Department in the district.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

They were intercepted near Maniya railway station on Thursday on the basis of intelligence inputs, he said.

When they were frisked, a large quantity of liquor bottles was recovered from their possession, he added.

Also Read | Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a separate operation, two persons were arrested after liquor was seized from their houses in Durgapur Laliyahi area of the district.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in the state in April 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)