Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the COVID tally to 427 in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel Grilled For Hours by ED at His Residence in Connection to Sterling Biotech Case.

As per the medical bulletin, both persons testing positive for the infection are woman, first a 76-year-old resident of sector 30 and another a 31-year- resident of sector 46 here.

Also Read | Mumbai Records 1,460 New COVID-19 Cases and 41 Deaths Today, Tally Reaches 27,134: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

The samples of their family members too would be taken for testing, it said.

A total of 7,342 samples have been taken for testing so far and 6,883 of them tested negative while reports in 30 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

A total of 335 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said.

There are 86 active cases as of now in the city. Six persons have so far died of the infection, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)