Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress district chief Anuj Mishra was thrashed by two women who alleged that he had been stalking and harassing them for a long time. A video of Mishra being beaten up by the women has gone viral on social media.

"In the video, two girls were seen beating a man. He has been identified as Anju Mishra. The matter is being investigated," Yashvir Singh, Superintendent of Police told reporters here.

One of the women who was seen thrashing Mishra alleged that he had been stalking her for a long time."Congress district president Anuj Mishra has been bothering us for a long time. I run an NGO which sees participation by 100 to 200 girls. He used to telephone me and when I enquired about his identity, he said he is my lover. I have also complained about Mishra to UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu," she said.

Mishra has refuted harassment allegations and said that he appointed the woman as party district secretary but later removed her from the post.

"Two women came along with four men on e-rickshaws who had phones to shoot the video. They started thrashing me. I was also getting blackmail calls. I appointed the woman named Maya Singh Parihar as party district secretary," he said.

"During a meeting in Mahoba with State unit chief, I told her that I would have to remove some people who were not working. She was relieved from the party. When she was in the party, I helped her in obtaining construction materials on credit. When I sought payment for it, she refused to pay up. This is a conspiracy to malign my image," he said. (ANI)

