Noida (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Two workers died while another was injured after a wall at an under-construction building collapsed here on Monday evening, the Noida Police said.

The building is located in A block of Sector 2 where work was underway in the basement of the building around 8 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

"The three workers were working on the scaffolding in the basement when a part of a wall collapsed and two of them got trapped inside. When alerted, the local police reached the spot and the duo was brought out and rushed to a hospital but they could not survive," Singh said.

The contractor at the site and the third worker escaped from the spot after the incident and a search is on for them, the officer said.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

The police are investigating the matter and all necessary legal action will be taken in the case, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)