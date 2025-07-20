Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Anantnag Police on Sunday arrested a suspect through the recently installed facial recognition system, a spokesperson said, adding that the man was involved in a UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case.

"In a significant breakthrough, police in Anantnag successfully apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh, a resident of Malik Mohalla, Drangbal Pampore," he said.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

The arrest was made after the suspect was detected through the Facial Recognition System installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the X-Ray Point in Ganishbal.

Upon detection, the individual was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Pahalgam police station for further verification, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that Sheikh was involved in a case registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, he said further.

The swift identification and apprehension of the suspect highlights the effectiveness of advanced surveillance technologies in enhancing security and maintaining law and order, the police spokesperson added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)