Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uber has launched its Shikara services on Dal Lake in Srinagar, marking its foray into eco-tourism and heritage transportation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This initiative blends traditional Kashmiri culture with modern technology, allowing tourists and locals to book iconic shikara rides through the Uber app.

The service aims to enhance tourism by offering seamless and affordable access to the scenic Dal Lake, a prominent attraction in the region. Equipped with safety measures and digital payment options, Uber Shikara is designed to provide a hassle-free and memorable experience for users.

This collaboration also supports local shikara owners by providing them with a sustainable income source while promoting environmentally friendly travel.

The launch reflects Uber's commitment to innovation and community engagement, setting a precedent for blending cultural heritage with modern convenience in transportation.

This service is expected to boost tourism and revitalize Srinagar's rich cultural landscape. Local shikara operators and tourists lauded this initiative taken by Uber.

Deeba Khalid, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, welcomed the Uber initiative of bringing shikara on digital platform.

"Dal Lake is an iconic place and whoever comes to Kashmir and has seen Dal Lake, and wants to experience it, especially Shikara, which we see in movies, which we see in blogs and vlogs. So this is an experience for tourists, which has been planned in advance. Nowadays, all over the world, there are digital bookings and payments. So this convenience will be available in Shikara as well. Tourists can book Shikara rides. And I think it is a very welcome step, bringing the Shikaras onto the digital platform. So we are hoping that a few Shikaras have been done, the rest will be done slowly. And it is for the convenience of the tourists, which this step has been taken," she said.

Wali Mohd Bhat, President Shikara association said "Uber is beneficial for everyone involved. It's good for Uber, and it's also good for Shikara owners. Previously, people would complain about the high rates and hourly charging. But now, we have a fixed rate of Rs. 800 per hour, which brings transparency and convenience. With our Shikara services now available online, customers can book easily and happily. We've received a great response so far, and we're excited to see the growth. Although it's currently off-season during winter, we're expecting a natural increase in tourism during summer and autumn. We've started with 10 Shikaras, and we'll gradually add more as the demand increases."

Tariq Ahmad, a Houseboat owner, stated that a Shikara ride on Dal Lake is a must-have experience for tourists in Kashmir, regardless of their diverse backgrounds and preferences.

"In Kashmir, tourists from diverse backgrounds flock to experience its beauty. While individual preferences for enjoyment vary, one unifying experience remains - a scenic ride on the iconic Shikaras of Dal Lake. Traditionally, no trip to Kashmir is complete without this quintessential experience. However, we've introduced some innovative changes to enhance the attraction, prioritizing the comfort and benefit of our valued tourists," he said.

Tourists also welcome the innovative initiative of latest Uber's Shikara services.

A tourist Rattan Singh Sodhi, said "Kashmir, our pride and heritage, is a breathtakingly beautiful destination that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. Our Shikara owners take great pleasure in serving these visitors, showcasing our hospitality. However, with the evolving times, we've witnessed new developments each year."

Another tourist, Surya Pratap said "In today's digital age, we're excited to introduce online booking facilities for Shikaras, similar to booking cabs. This new service, powered by Uber, will enhance the overall experience for our tourists. One significant advantage is the trust factor - the Uber app is well-known and reliable. Previously, visitors were often concerned about being overcharged, but with this app, they can feel more secure. This feature will especially benefit foreign tourists," he said. (ANI)

