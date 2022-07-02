Udaipur, July 2: Two circle officers and an SHO have been suspended in addition to the Udaipur additional superintendent of police for negligence on their part in handling the circumstances leading to the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Lal was brutally murdered on Tuesday.

"Circle Officer, East, Jarnail Singh, Circle Officer, West, Jitendra Anchaliya and SHO Suraj Pole Leeladhar Malviya were suspended on Friday night for negligence," sources in the police department said. Udaipur Tailor Murder: Angry Crowd Attacked Murder Accused Outside NIA Court (Watch Video).

Additional SP, Udaipur, Ashok Meena was also suspended earlier.

