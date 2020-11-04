Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): Hours after the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, terming him a "completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray", and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, saying he was the "most coward officer in India".

"The Maharashtra chief minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, a completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra, and the entire country," Sarma said, calling for Goswami's immediate release and demanding a public apology.

The Assam Minister called Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh coward for allegedly deploying a policeman, armed with an AK-47 rifle, to arrest the journalist.

"I had heard that the Mumbai police commissioner was a strong officer. But just to arrest Arnab Goswami, he had to deploy a cop with an AK-47. This means that he is the most coward officer in India," he said.

He added the Maharashtra government must release Goswami immediately and render a public apology. "The people of Assam are closely observing. The chief minister should listen to the voice of democracy and not harass a simple journalist," Sarma said.

Goswami, who hails from Guwahati, was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Following this, Goswami was named in the FIR on Naik's death case.

After being presented in a court on Wednesday, Goswami alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife, had been assaulted by the Mumbai police at his residence.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

