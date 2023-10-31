Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Amid the furore in Maharashtra over the Maratha quota row, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he is willing to meet the Prime Minister to speak on the issue of Maratha reservation.

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the Maharashtra government had been negligent on the issue "Both the deputy CM's of Maharashtra were absent from the meeting on Maratha reservation. One Deputy Chief Minister has gone to Raipur and the other one is sick".

Also Read | New DGCA Regulations: Pilots Barred From Using Mouthwash, Other Alcoholic Content Products Under Revised DGCA Guidelines, Check Details.

Speaking of the violence in the state, Thackeray said that those who are indulging in arson just want to defame Maharashtra.

"Reservation should be given to the Maratha community without compromising the rights of all communities", he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

Uddhav Thackeray demanded a special session to discuss and resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation.

"If this matter goes to the Lok Sabha, this matter can be resolved If the issue is resolved by calling a special session, then definitely call it. It is the duty of the Prime Minister to pay attention to what is going on in the state. The issue of Maharashtra reservation should be raised in the cabinet", Thackeray said.

"Six to seven ministers should talk about the unrest in the state and show readiness to resign. If the Prime Minister is not affected by this, all 48 MPs should resign. This is the time for Maharashtra unity. We have heard Man ki baat, now listen to Jan ki Baat", he remarked.

The former Maharashtra CM also expressed his readiness to meet the Prime Minister and resolve the issue of the state.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike from October 25. However, after the assurance of a solution by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Jarange ended his fast.

The Maratha reservation issue has also seen several incidents of violence in the past few days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)