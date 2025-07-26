New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the "second Ambedkar" for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) if they listen to what he said during the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan.

Raj compared Rahul Gandhi to Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) must support the statements made by the LoP.

"Caste census in Telangana is an X-ray of society. Rahul Gandhi aims to replicate it nationwide. His views are visionary. If Dalits and backward classes come forward, our economy will boost. The inequality that prevails in society will be reduced. If OBC understands what Rahul Gandhi said, he will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them," Raj told ANI.

"OBCs will have to think that history does not give opportunities for progress again and again. They should follow and support what Rahul Gandhi said in the Talkatora Stadium conference. If they do so, then Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them," Raj posted on X.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake, and said he was determined to correct it.

Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBC at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, he said he failed to understand the issues of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community earlier, unlike those of Dalits, tribals, and women, where he claimed the Congress had done commendable work.

"I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle -- all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work," he said.

"One shortcoming remained in the Congress Party and my work, I didn't protect the OBC community the way I should have. The reason is that I didn't deeply understand the OBC issues at that time. Ten to fifteen years ago, I understood the difficulties faced by Dalits. Their issues are visible, they are easily understood, but the problems of OBCs remain hidden. If I had known about your issues and problems at that time, I would have conducted a caste-based census right then. That was my mistake, which I am going to correct," he said, adding that in a way, it's good that it happened, because if I had conducted a caste-based census back then, it wouldn't have been like it is today.

He added that Dalits, backwards classes, tribals, and minorities make up 90 per cent of the country's population, yet remain excluded from key decision-making processes, including the Union Budget.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reiterated the party's demand for a nationwide caste-based census and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations. He also launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of denying rights to backward communities and misleading the country.

"I am happy that a large number of people have gathered here and they understand their rights. Conducting a caste-based census in the country and abolishing the 50 per cent reservation limit is our demand. Narendra Modi does not want to give reservations to those who are educationally backwards, but we stand with them," Kharge said.

He stressed that the voice of the OBC community will only be heard when they are elected to power. (ANI)

