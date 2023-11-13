Shillong, Nov 13 (PTI) The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Monday formed a committee for the selection of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the autonomous district council elections in Meghalaya.

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) approved the selection of members for the committee.

"We have entrusted the committee to look into the matters related to the candidature of those who have expressed their interest to contest from our party," he said.

The UDP has decided to contest both Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats, which are at present represented by Congress MP Vincent H Pala and NPP MP Agatha K Sangma, respectively.

Lyngdoh said the CEC also resolved to endorse the decision taken by leaders of the UDP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) to work together for the election to the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

The UDP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

