Mangaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Giving the information in a tweet, Bhat said "I have tested positive for Covid-19. On the advice of doctors, I have gotten admitted to hospital. As I am under treatment, I will not be able to respond to calls from the public for a few days. Forgive me."

Also Read | Shoot Dead Tiger That Is Believed to Have Killed Eight Persons, Maharashtra Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar Tells Forest Department.

Bhat asked all those who came in contact with him in the last four to five days to take care and go into quarantine.PTI MVG SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)