New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The UGC-NET exam was disrupted at a centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after some unscrupulous elements disconnected electricity supply and created commotion following which police intervention was sought, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

While the NTA has set up a committee including cyber security experts to investigate the issue, the centre has been debarred from being used in any examination by the agency till the report by the panel is received.

A video of Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School (NGSSS), Jaipur on the UGC-NET examination circulated on social media platforms where students could be seen taking the examination amid chaos and disorder and in the absence of any supervision.

There was no response from the school authorities on the issue.

"The UGC NET examination scheduled today started a bit late at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Jaipur at 9.15 am when 174 candidates successfully logged in. The examination was however disrupted at around 9.30 am by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements and amidst the commotion thus created, the examination had to be stopped and police had to be called in," a senior NTA official said.

"Additional observer was also rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Finally, the examination started peacefully at 11.15 am and all the candidates were given full three hours to take the examination once it was started. Some candidates opted to appear in the second shift in the same centre," the official added.

Seeing the sensitivity of the situation, the NTA arranged for the examination of candidates of the second shift at other Jaipur centres, he said.

"NTA also arranged for buses for candidates to be carried to other Jaipur centres from this centre. Forensic analysis of the answers submitted by the candidates will be done by the NTA before declaring their results. Also, an FIR is being filed against the miscreants who tried to disrupt the examination.

"A committee, including cyber security expert, has also been deputed by the NTA to ascertain the other attendant facts. Meanwhile, till the time the report of the committee is received, the centre in question will not be used for any NTA examination," the official said.

