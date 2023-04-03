Mumbai, April 3: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for over 1000 posts on a contractual basis. According to the official notification issued by the State Bank of India for SBI Recruitment 2023, there is a total of 1031 vacancies that are to be filled on a contractual basis. Some of the posts include Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels, Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels, and Support Officer Anytime Channels among others.

The online application for the 1031 vacancies began on April 1, 2023. The last date to submit applications for the 1031 vacancies of SBI Recruitment 2023 is April 30, 2023. The State Bank of India is looking for retired officers and associates of SBI, award staff, and other public sector banks in order to fill the 1031 positions. SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 1422 CBO Posts at sbi.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

As per the official SBI Recruitment 2023 notification, a total of 1031 vacancies will be filled on a contractual basis. These vacancies include Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF-AC) 821 posts, Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) 172 posts, and Support Officer-Anytime Channels (SO-AC) 38 posts.

Salary Under SBI Recruitment 2023:

Candidates who are selected for the above-mentioned posts will be paid fixed monthly remunerations as per the contractual posts and engagement criteria. As such, candidates selected for Channel Manager Facilitator-Anytime Channels (CMF-AC) posts will be paid Rs 36000 monthly while those selected for Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) posts will receive Rs 41000 as a monthly salary. Meanwhile, those candidates who will be selected for the Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC) posts will be paid Rs 41,000 monthly. SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

How To Apply for SBI Recruitment 2023:

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the various posts of SBI Recruitment 2023 must visit the official website of the bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers in order to complete the online application process. Candidates are advised to register and follow the instructions mentioned on the SBI website in order to submit the application forms before April 30, 2023.

As per the official notification, the minimum age of candidates should be 60 years, and the maximum of 63 years as on April 1, 2023. Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria of minimum qualification and experience will be shortlisted for an interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking the bank's official website for any updates on the SBI Recruitment 2023.

