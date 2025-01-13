New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 15 has been postponed on account of festivals, including Makar Sakranti and Pongal, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

The exam for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professors is being conducted from January 3 to January 16 for 85 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Also Read | BPSC Examination Row: Khan Sir Refuses To Apologise for His 'Derogatory' Remarks About Commission's Officials, Says 'Prefer To Face Jail Term Rather Than Apologise'.

"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said.

"The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule," he added.

Also Read | BPSC Examination Row: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Has Urged Prashant Kishor To End Fast, Claims Jan Suraaj Party.

On January 15, the exam was scheduled for 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, law, Japanese, women studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, criminology, folk literature, electronic science, environmental science and Indian knowledge system.

The UGC-NET was also postponed last year after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam might be compromised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)