New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun sharing non-personal, anonymised data from the Aadhaar dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, an official release said on Monday.

The move aims to promote transparency, research, and data-driven policy-making.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

The datasets, released by Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, include aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication patterns, categorised by geography, age-group and other relevant parameters, the release said, announcing that UIDAI has started sharing non-personal Aadhaar dashboard data in the interest of transparency and research.

"By making these non-personal and anonymised datasets accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative developments," the release added.

Also Read | Exorcism Scam in Mumbai: Woman Tantrik Dupes Family of INR 5 Lakh After Promising To Cure Mentally Ill Woman in Vikhroli; Investigation Underway.

According to the Aadhaar-issuing body, the initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation, furthering UIDAI's commitment to transparency, public good, and secure data governance.

"It also aligns with the broader government vision of fostering evidence-based policy making and maximising the value of open data for the public good," it said adding that the move is expected to spur digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)