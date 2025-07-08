New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said it would establish an Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain to strengthen regional broadcasting and disseminate timely information to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed avenues to strengthen collaboration between the Centre and the state in key sectors, including media outreach, public communication and broadcasting infrastructure.

They also discussed the establishment of a new Akashvani Kendra in Ujjain under the Union government's Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme, an official statement said.

"The new Kendra is aimed at strengthening regional broadcasting, preserving cultural heritage, and disseminating timely information to the people of Madhya Pradesh," it said.

The BIND scheme aims to provide financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expanding and upgrading its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organisation.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju and Akashvani Director General Pragya Paliwal Gaur, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

