Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP Wednesday celebrated the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by organising special programmes at its office here.

The party made a beautiful Rangoli, lit diyas and distributed sweets amid the reciting of the Sundar Kand chapter of the Ramayana at the state BJP headquarters on Balbir Road.

State BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and general secretary Ajeya Sharma were present during the celebrations.

"The country turns a golden page in its history today with the ground breaking ceremony for the temple. The task has been accomplished after a long struggle of 492 years and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bhagat told reporters.

He said he had not expected to see this day in his lifetime and considered himself fortunate to have witnessed it.

Remembering his association with the Ram Janambhoomi movement, Bhagat said he was the Nainital district convener of the Ram Kar Seva Samiti in 1989 when he was arrested and sent to Almora jail for 23 days.

He said personally it was an emotional moment for him.

