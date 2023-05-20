Pauri, May 20 (PTI) Under pressure from Hindutva outfits, a BJP leader on Saturday said he has cancelled the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim man, which was scheduled to be held on May 28.

Talking to reporters here, Yashpal Benam, the bride's father and Pauri municipal chairman, said he thought of getting his daughter married to a Muslim youth for her happiness.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: Japanese Robot Says 'Namaste to India', Urges Indians To Visit Japan (Watch Video).

But in view of the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, it has been postponed, he said. "Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well," Benam said.

The wedding to be held on May 28 in Pauri city has now been cancelled, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Officials Against Delay in Providing Benefits of Welfare Schemes to People.

Hindutva outfits on Friday here at Jhanda Chawk burnt the effigy of BJP leader Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

"We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud had said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader's daughter turned up on social media on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)