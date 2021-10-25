Pithoragarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Bodies of five trekkers found dead in Sundardhunga glacier in Bageshwar district are likely to be recovered on Tuesday, a senior official has said.

The bodies have been spotted half covered in snow by a 13-member combined team of SDRF and NDRF personnel, three km from a spot around Devi Kund, Bageshwar District Magistrate Vineet Kumar said on Monday.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Odisha, Flesh Trade Was Being Run in Guise of Consultancy Firm in Bhubaneswar.

They will try to recover the bodies on Tuesday, Kumar added.

According to the official, the bodies belong to tourists from the plains.

Also Read | UP DElEd 2018 2nd Semester Result Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at btcexam.in.

A total of 10 tourists had gone missing on Sundardhunga trek out of which four returned safely, five are dead and one is still missing, Bageshwar district administration said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)