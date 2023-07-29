Kotdwar, Jul 29 (PTI) Heavy overnight rains continued here till Saturday noon, swelling rivers and drains which inundated several houses and roads.

The incessant rains caused inconvenience to residents of the Kauria area here who had to remove water, slush and garbage from their homes with the help of the Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar SDM Pramod Kumar said.

A culvert connecting the city to the Gabbar Singh camp of the Garhwal Rifles also got damaged, affecting the movement of army vehicles, officials said.

Work to repair the broken culvert is underway, the SDM said.

Clean water is being delivered to the homes of affected people with the help of tankers, Vinod Kumar Kataria, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Department, said.

JCB machines have been pressed into service to clean the drains and gutters so that water can be prevented from entering people's houses, Kataria said.

