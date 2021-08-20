Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Friday asked party legislators to establish better communication with people and play an active role in taking the works done by the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to them.

At a meeting held with party office-bearers and MLAs in Haridwar, Nadda asked the BJP legislators to use the party's "pravas karyakram" as a platform to connect better with people by listening to them and resolving their problems.

The main focus of the discussions on Friday was how to establish better dialogue with people up to the booth-level, Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

Nadda also praised BJP workers for helping people battle the hardships caused by the Covid pandemic. He arrived on a two-day visit to the state on Friday to galvanise the party workers ahead of the 2022 assembly polls and discuss the party's strategy in view of it.

The BJP president will hold around half a dozen meetings with party legislators, members of the Dhami cabinet, heads and office-bearers of the Pradesh BJP, its different cells and morchas during his stay.

He will also hold a dialogue with defence personnel and speak to seers during his visit.

The main challenge before the BJP this time is to repeat its own electoral performance of 2017 when it had won 57 out of the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

The meetings are also being attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, party in-charge for Uttarakhand Dushyant kumar Gautam and co-incharge Rekha Verma. Nadda and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami jointly released a book on Uttarakhand's development journey under the party's government in the state and at the Centre and a magazine on important cabinet decisions taken during Dhami's tenure. The book titled "Uttarakhand Vikas Ke Swarnim Path Par" (Uttarakhand on the golden road to development) and a magazine titled "Yuva Pradesh Yuva Netritva Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" (young state, young leadership a pledge without an alternative) were released by Nadda and Dhami at a hotel in Haridwar. "Uttarakhand Vikas Ke Swarnim Path Par contains information about welfare schemes being run and important decisions taken by the state government, besides developments projects being implemented by the Centre.

"Yuva Pradesh Yuva Netritva Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" lists important decisions taken under Dhami's leadership, relief package being given by the state government to people affected by the Covid pandemic, announcements made by him in public interest and the roadmap of development drawn up by him," according to an official release here.

